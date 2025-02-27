Columbia hosts Brown following Weiss’ 34-point performance

Brown Bears (10-14, 4-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (19-5, 10-1 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (10-14, 4-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (19-5, 10-1 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Brown after Riley Weiss scored 34 points in Columbia’s 64-60 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions have gone 7-1 at home. Columbia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 4-7 against Ivy League opponents. Brown gives up 64.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Brown gives up. Brown’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The Lions and Bears meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is averaging 18.3 points for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Olivia Young is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

