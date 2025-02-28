Columbia hosts Brown after Weiss’ 34-point game

Brown Bears (10-14, 4-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (19-5, 10-1 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (10-14, 4-7 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (19-5, 10-1 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Brown after Riley Weiss scored 34 points in Columbia’s 64-60 victory against the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions are 7-1 on their home court. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 6.0.

The Bears are 4-7 in conference play. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Aima Ofunrein averaging 6.0.

Columbia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Brown allows. Brown’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Columbia has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lions. Cecelia Collins is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 1.6 steals. Isabella Mauricio is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.