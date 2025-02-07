Columbia faces Brown following Brown’s 24-point game

Brown Bears (10-9, 2-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-8, 0-6 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (10-9, 2-4 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (11-8, 0-6 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Brown after Avery Brown scored 24 points in Columbia’s 95-89 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Lions have gone 8-4 in home games. Columbia is sixth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bears are 2-4 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Cooley averaging 4.8.

Columbia averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Brown is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and four assists for the Bears. Cooley is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 82.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.