Colorado visits Utah, aims to break road skid

Colorado Buffaloes (9-12, 0-11 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-9, 4-6 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Utah looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Utes have gone 11-3 at home. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lawson Lovering averaging 2.1.

The Buffaloes have gone 0-11 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 15.1 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.4.

Utah scores 76.2 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 72.1 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Utah gives up.

The Utes and Buffaloes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Hammond is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists. Trevor Baskin is averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

