Colorado visits Utah after Kneepkens’ 32-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (18-5, 9-3 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (18-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Colorado after Gianna Kneepkens scored 32 points in Utah’s 95-51 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Utes are 12-1 on their home court. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 18.7 assists per game led by Ines Vieira averaging 5.0.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Utah makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Colorado has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Buffaloes match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vieira is averaging 5.8 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Kneepkens is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jade Masogayo is averaging 12 points for the Buffaloes. Frida Formann is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

