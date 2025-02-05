Colorado takes on Utah, looks to halt 10-game slide

Colorado Buffaloes (9-12, 0-11 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-9, 4-6 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (9-12, 0-11 Big 12) at Utah Utes (12-9, 4-6 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup with Utah as losers of 10 games in a row.

The Utes have gone 11-3 in home games. Utah is fifth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game. Miro Little leads the Utes averaging 3.8.

The Buffaloes have gone 0-11 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Trevor Baskin is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

