Colorado State takes on Utah State following Ronsiek’s 24-point showing

Utah State Aggies (2-21, 1-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-7, 8-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (2-21, 1-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-7, 8-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Utah State after Emma Ronsiek scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 67-61 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams are 10-3 in home games. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Hannah Ronsiek paces the Rams with 6.2 boards.

The Aggies are 1-10 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 0-18 against opponents over .500.

Colorado State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.2 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.