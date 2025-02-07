Colorado State puts home win streak on the line against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (15-5, 8-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-8, 8-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts San Diego State trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Rams are 9-2 in home games. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Aztecs are 8-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Coleman-Jones averaging 3.8.

Colorado State makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). San Diego State averages 71.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 68.7 Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd is averaging 13.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

