Colorado State plays Wyoming following Froebe’s 22-point showing

Wyoming Cowgirls (18-10, 12-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-8, 12-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (18-10, 12-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-8, 12-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Wyoming after Kloe Froebe scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 61-45 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams are 12-4 on their home court. Colorado State averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 12-4 in conference matchups. Wyoming is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 5.1 more points per game (65.2) than Colorado State gives up (60.1).

The Rams and Cowgirls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.