Colorado State hosts UNLV after Ronsiek’s 23-point game

UNLV Rebels (21-5, 13-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-7, 11-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 68-48 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams are 12-3 in home games. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Rebels have gone 13-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is fourth in the MWC giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 15.0 more points per game (75.3) than Colorado State gives up to opponents (60.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Rebels. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

