Colorado puts home win streak on the line against Houston

Houston Cougars (5-19, 1-12 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Houston aiming to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes are 12-1 in home games. Colorado is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 1-12 in conference play. Houston allows 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Colorado is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Houston allows to opponents. Houston averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Colorado gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Blair is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 31.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

