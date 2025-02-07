Colorado plays No. 5 Houston on 5-game home skid

Houston Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-13, 0-12 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-13, 0-12 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts No. 5 Houston looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-5 at home. Colorado is seventh in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevor Baskin averaging 3.7.

The Cougars are 10-1 against conference opponents. Houston is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Houston has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Baskin is averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

LJ Cryer is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars. J’wan Roberts is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

