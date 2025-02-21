Colorado plays Baylor following Dak’s 20-point performance

Baylor Bears (16-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-16, 1-15 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (16-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-16, 1-15 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Baylor after Bangot Dak scored 20 points in Colorado’s 79-65 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-6 in home games. Colorado has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 8-7 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 10.3.

Colorado’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

