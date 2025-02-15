Colorado hosts Hall and UCF

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-15, 0-14 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-9 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-15, 0-14 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Colorado after Keyshawn Hall scored 22 points in UCF’s 77-65 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-6 in home games. Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 4-9 in conference games. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Colorado’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UCF allows. UCF averages 7.0 more points per game (79.0) than Colorado allows (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 9.5 points and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.