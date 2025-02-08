Colorado faces No. 5 Houston, looks to stop 11-game slide

Houston Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-13, 0-12 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-13, 0-12 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to break its 11-game losing streak when the Buffaloes take on No. 5 Houston.

The Buffaloes are 8-5 on their home court. Colorado is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colorado makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

Milos Uzan is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Cougars. J’wan Roberts is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 0-10, averaging 65.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.