Colimerio and Queens host West Georgia

Queens Royals (17-12, 10-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (5-24, 3-13 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays West Georgia after Leo Colimerio scored 20 points in Queens’ 92-78 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Wolves are 3-7 on their home court. West Georgia averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Royals have gone 10-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens is second in the ASUN with 16.3 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 4.0.

West Georgia is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 77.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 78.8 West Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Ashby averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Colimerio is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

