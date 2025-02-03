Colgate takes on Lehigh, looks to break 3-game slide

Colgate Raiders (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 3-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 3-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate comes into the matchup against Lehigh as losers of three straight games.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-3 in home games. Lehigh is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 6-4 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Jeff Woodward averaging 12.0.

Lehigh is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 70.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 71.7 Lehigh allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.1 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nasir Whitlock is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Parker Jones is averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.