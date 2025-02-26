Colgate Raiders play the Holy Cross Crusaders, seek 7th straight win

Colgate Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (16-10, 9-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (16-10, 9-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate is looking to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Holy Cross.

The Crusaders are 7-4 on their home court. Holy Cross scores 61.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Raiders are 11-4 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Holy Cross averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate scores 11.7 more points per game (68.7) than Holy Cross allows to opponents (57.0).

The Crusaders and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly is averaging 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Diehl averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

