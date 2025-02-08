Colgate Raiders face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on 4-game skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-12, 5-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-15, 6-5 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-12, 5-6 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (9-15, 6-5 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Raiders play Loyola (MD).

The Raiders have gone 6-3 at home. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 70.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 5-6 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 69.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.3 Colgate allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Greyhounds square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is scoring 11.4 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Raiders. Jeff Woodward is averaging 17.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Stiemke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

