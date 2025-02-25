Colgate hosts Holy Cross following Green’s 20-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-16, 5-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-17, 9-7 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-16, 5-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (12-17, 9-7 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Colgate after Max Green scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 83-77 overtime loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders have gone 8-3 in home games. Colgate is 7-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders are 5-11 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colgate scores 72.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.1 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 69.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.1 Colgate gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Woodward is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raiders. Nicolas Louis-Jacques is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.