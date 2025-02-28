Colgate faces American, aims for 4th straight home win

American Eagles (18-12, 12-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-17, 10-7 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (18-12, 12-5 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (13-17, 10-7 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Raiders face American.

The Raiders are 9-3 on their home court. Colgate is third in the Patriot League scoring 72.5 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 12-5 in Patriot League play. American is 8-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Colgate averages 72.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 68.2 American gives up. American averages 68.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 73.1 Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 11.7 points. Jeff Woodward is shooting 64.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lincoln Ball is averaging 3.5 points and six rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.