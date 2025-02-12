Colgate defeats Holy Cross 87-65

WORCESTER, Mass (AP) — Jalen Cox had 18 points in Colgate’s 87-65 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night. Cox…

WORCESTER, Mass (AP) — Jalen Cox had 18 points in Colgate’s 87-65 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Cox went 7 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Raiders (11-15, 8-5 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added six rebounds and three blocks. Parker Jones and Nicolas Louis-Jacques both finished with 14 points.

The Crusaders (12-14, 4-9) were led in scoring by DeAndre Williams, who finished with 13 points and five assists. Max Green added 13 points for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Colgate visits Boston University and Holy Cross visits Lehigh.

