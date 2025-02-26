Coles and the Grand Canyon Antelopes host conference foe UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-6, 10-2 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-6, 10-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JaKobe Coles and Grand Canyon host Lance Ware and UT Arlington in WAC action Thursday.

The Antelopes are 14-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 6.0.

The Mavericks are 6-7 in WAC play. UT Arlington scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 78.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.0 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.1 points for the Antelopes. Coles is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ware is shooting 59.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

