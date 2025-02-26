Coleman and Seton Hall host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-20, 2-14 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-20, 2-14 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Villanova after Isaiah Coleman scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 73-66 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates are 5-9 on their home court. Seton Hall is 5-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in conference matchups. Villanova is seventh in the Big East scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Seton Hall scores 62.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 67.9 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

