Coastal Carolina visits Southern Miss after Harris’ 24-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 1-13 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-17, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Coastal Carolina after Denijay Harris scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 81-74 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 on their home court. Southern Miss is third in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 8.4.

The Chanticleers are 1-13 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Miss is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina averages 66.0 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Denzel Hines is averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

