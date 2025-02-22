Coastal Carolina hosts Griffin and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-9, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (20-6, 10-5 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-9, 13-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (20-6, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Coastal Carolina after Anna Griffin scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 95-88 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Chanticleers are 12-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 13-2 in conference matchups. Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.7 points, 9.7 more per game than the 65.0 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 40.5% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.7 points for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

