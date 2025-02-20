Coastal Carolina defeats Southern Miss 87-78

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Battle had 29 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-78 win against Southern Miss on Thursday night.…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Battle had 29 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-78 win against Southern Miss on Thursday night.

Battle shot 7 for 13 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (9-19, 2-13 Sun Belt Conference). Colin Granger added 18 points while going 6 of 7 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Joshua Meo had 13 points and shot 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The win broke a 12-game losing streak for the Chanticleers.

Denijay Harris led the Golden Eagles (10-18, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cobie Montgomery added 17 points for Southern Miss. Neftali Alvarez also had 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

