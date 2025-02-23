Cluff’s 17 lead South Dakota State past UMKC 70-65

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 17 points helped South Dakota State defeat UMKC 70-65 on Sunday. Cluff added 10…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 17 points helped South Dakota State defeat UMKC 70-65 on Sunday.

Cluff added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Jackrabbits (19-10, 10-4 Summit League). Jaden Jackson went 3 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Kalen Garry shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jamar Brown finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Kangaroos (11-18, 3-11). Babacar Diallo added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals for UMKC.

Cluff put up 11 points in the first half for South Dakota State, which led 34-32 at the break. South Dakota State used an 8-0 second-half run come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 62-61 with 2:18 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Garry scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

