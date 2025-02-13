Cluff scores 25, South Dakota State takes down Omaha 98-85

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 25 points helped South Dakota State defeat Omaha 98-85 on Thursday night. Cluff also…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 25 points helped South Dakota State defeat Omaha 98-85 on Thursday night.

Cluff also contributed 15 rebounds and six assists for the Jackrabbits (17-9, 8-3 Summit League). Joe Sayler scored 19 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Owen Larson went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Marquel Sutton finished with 20 points for the Mavericks (16-11, 10-2). Tony Osburn added 20 points for Omaha. JJ White also recorded 12 points and eight assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for South Dakota State is a Sunday matchup with South Dakota on the road, and Omaha visits St. Thomas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.