Cluff and South Dakota State host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (19-9, 8-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-9, 9-3 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (19-9, 8-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-9, 9-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays North Dakota State after Oscar Cluff scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 94-91 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 12-0 at home. South Dakota State averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bison are 8-5 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is seventh in the Summit League scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Jacksen Moni averaging 9.0.

South Dakota State averages 81.5 points, 7.4 more per game than the 74.1 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 17.4 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Feddersen is averaging 8.7 points and six rebounds for the Bison. Moni is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.