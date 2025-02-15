Clifford scores 22 in Colorado State’s 88-53 win against Wyoming

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 22 points in Colorado State’s 88-53 win over Wyoming on Saturday. Clifford…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford had 22 points in Colorado State’s 88-53 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Clifford added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Rams (16-9, 10-4 Mountain West Conference). Kyan Evans scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cowboys (11-15, 4-11) were led in scoring by Obi Agbim and Dontaie Allen, who both finished with 15 points.

Colorado State took the lead with 19:24 left in the first half and never looked back. Clifford led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-19 at the break. Colorado State extended its lead to 86-50 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Clifford scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

