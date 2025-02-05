Clifford leads Colorado State against New Mexico after 22-point performance

Colorado State Rams (14-7, 8-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 10-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (14-7, 8-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 10-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays New Mexico after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 79-58 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 11-1 at home. New Mexico has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 8-2 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Clifford averaging 9.6.

New Mexico averages 83.4 points, 15.6 more per game than the 67.8 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.2 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clifford is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

