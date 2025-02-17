Clifford leads Colorado State against Nevada after 22-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-9, 10-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-9, 10-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Nevada after Nique Clifford scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 88-53 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 11-2 at home. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Clifford averaging 6.6.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-7 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks third in the MWC allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Colorado State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 17.9 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Davidson is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.