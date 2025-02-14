Clifford and Colorado State host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (11-14, 4-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-9, 9-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-14, 4-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-9, 9-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Wyoming after Nique Clifford scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 93-85 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams are 10-2 on their home court. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Clifford averaging 6.7.

The Cowboys are 4-10 in conference games. Wyoming has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is averaging 17.7 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Obi Agbim is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 34.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.