Clifford and Colorado State host Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (11-14, 4-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-9, 9-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-14, 4-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-9, 9-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Wyoming after Nique Clifford scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 93-85 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams are 10-2 on their home court. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Clifford leads the Rams with 10.0 boards.

The Cowboys are 4-10 against conference opponents. Wyoming gives up 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Colorado State scores 74.0 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.4 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Obi Agbim is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.