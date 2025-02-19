Cleveland State hosts Green Bay after McNeal’s 23-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (23-5, 16-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (21-6, 12-4 Horizon) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (23-5, 16-1 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (21-6, 12-4 Horizon)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Cleveland State after Natalie McNeal scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 76-60 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 8.0.

The Phoenix are 16-1 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay is third in the Horizon scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Cleveland State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Green Bay has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 36.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Phoenix square off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Mickayla Perdue is shooting 43.9% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

Callie Genke is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 9.4 points. McNeal is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points.

