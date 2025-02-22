Cleveland and the Miami Hurricanes host conference foe Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-15, 6-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-15, 6-9 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Cleveland and Miami (FL) host Toibu Lawal and Virginia Tech in ACC action Saturday.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-8 at home. Miami (FL) is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Hokies have gone 6-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Lynn Kidd is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lawal is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.