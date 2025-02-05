Clemson visits Jackson and No. 10 Duke

Clemson Tigers (11-11, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-2 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Clemson Tigers (11-11, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-2 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Duke takes on Clemson after Ashlon Jackson scored 23 points in Duke’s 89-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-0 in home games. Duke is third in the ACC with 17.5 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.1.

The Tigers are 4-7 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Duke makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Clemson averages 7.8 more points per game (67.3) than Duke allows (59.5).

The Blue Devils and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Toby Fournier is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

