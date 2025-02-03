Clemson hosts Georgia Tech after Terry’s 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits Clemson after Lance Terry scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 77-70 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 11-1 in home games. Clemson has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-7 in conference play. Georgia Tech averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Clemson scores 77.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 73.2 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Zackery is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Naithan George is averaging 11 points and 6.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Javian McCollum is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

