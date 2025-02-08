Clayville puts up 17 as Saint Francis (PA) downs Chicago State 81-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeremy Clayville scored 17 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Chicago State 81-69 on Saturday. Clayville shot…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeremy Clayville scored 17 points as Saint Francis (PA) beat Chicago State 81-69 on Saturday.

Clayville shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (10-15, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Valentino Pinedo added 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and had seven rebounds. Daemar Kelly went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Cougars (4-21, 4-6) were led by Gabe Spinelli, who recorded 23 points and four assists. Jalen Forrest added 17 points and two steals. Quincy Allen finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

