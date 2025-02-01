Claude, Yates III lead USC to 70-64 upset of No. 7 Michigan State and snap Spartans’ 13-game streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and Southern California upset No. 7 Michigan…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and Southern California upset No. 7 Michigan State 70-64 on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spartans 13-game winning streak.

Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for the Trojans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who led the entire game. It was their first win against a top 10 team since beating then fifth-ranked Arizona last March.

Michigan State trailed 65-61 and was looking to make it a one possession game, but was called for a shot clock violation with 39.3 seconds remaining.

Off the inbound, USC’s Saint Thomas threw a cross court pass to Yates, who dunked it to put the Trojans up six.

Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and Jaden Akins 11 for the Spartans (18-3, 9-1). The 13-game run was tied for Michigan State’s longest win streak since 2018-19.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans came into the game leading the nation in fast-break points (18.5 per game), but were held to nine.

USC: The Trojans got the win despite being the visitors at times in their own building. Michigan State had a large contingent at the Galen Center. USC first-year coach Eric Musselman has remarked a couple times during conference home games about the crowd disparity.

Key moment

Michigan State got within 55-52 with 8:37 remaining on a 3-pointer by Akins, but USC countered with a 10-4 run to get back some breathing room.

Key stat

USC led 35-32 at halftime. It was the first time Michigan State had trailed after 20 minutes since being down by three points against Memphis at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 26, which was the Spartans’ last loss before Saturday. The Trojans are 10-2 when leading at the half.

Up next

Both teams have road games Tuesday. Michigan State is at UCLA while USC travels to Northwestern.

