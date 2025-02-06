Clark’s 32 lead Merrimack past Niagara 64-59

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 32 points led Merrimack over Niagara 64-59 on Thursday night. Clark had seven…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 32 points led Merrimack over Niagara 64-59 on Thursday night.

Clark had seven rebounds and six steals for the Warriors (13-10, 10-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sean Trumper scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Bryan Etumnu went 2 of 4 from the field to finish with six points.

The Purple Eagles (8-14, 3-8) were led by Jhaylon Martinez, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Josiah Davis added 11 points for Niagara. Justice Smith also had six points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Merrimack hosts Canisius and Niagara goes on the road to play Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.