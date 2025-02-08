Live Radio
Clark’s 17 lead Merrimack past Canisius 69-51

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 5:27 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 17 points as Merrimack beat Canisius 69-51 on Saturday.

Clark added four steals for the Warriors (14-10, 11-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sean Trumper scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Tye Dorset had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Paul McMillan IV finished with 16 points for the Golden Griffins (2-21, 2-10). Cam Palesse added nine points for Canisius.

NEXT UP

Merrimack plays Friday against Manhattan on the road, and Canisius visits Niagara on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

