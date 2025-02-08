Clark’s 17 lead Merrimack past Canisius 69-51

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 17 points as Merrimack beat Canisius 69-51 on Saturday. Clark added four…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 17 points as Merrimack beat Canisius 69-51 on Saturday.

Clark added four steals for the Warriors (14-10, 11-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sean Trumper scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Tye Dorset had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Paul McMillan IV finished with 16 points for the Golden Griffins (2-21, 2-10). Cam Palesse added nine points for Canisius.

NEXT UP

Merrimack plays Friday against Manhattan on the road, and Canisius visits Niagara on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

