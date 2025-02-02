Clark scores 22 points, hits late jumper as Merrimack takes down Rider 66-64

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 22 points and his jumper with seven seconds left lifted Merrimack past Rider…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Adam Clark scored 22 points and his jumper with seven seconds left lifted Merrimack past Rider 66-64 on Sunday night.

Clark had five rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals for the Warriors (12-10, 9-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryan Etumnu added 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Matt Becht shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Zion Cruz led the Broncs (8-14, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Rider also got 14 points from TJ Weeks Jr.. Jay Alvarez had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. Merrimack hosts Niagara and Riderplays Sacred Heart on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

