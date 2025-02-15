Clark scores 15, Texas A&M-CC defeats Incarnate Word 69-55

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 15 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Incarnate Word 69-55 on Saturday night.…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 15 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Incarnate Word 69-55 on Saturday night.

Clark added seven rebounds for the Islanders (16-11, 9-6 Southland Conference). Owen Dease scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 13 from the floor and added five rebounds. Leo Torbor had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

Dylan Hayman led the way for the Cardinals (12-14, 5-10) with 25 points. Davion Bailey added seven points for Incarnate Word. Jalin Anderson also had six points.

These two teams both play Monday. Texas A&M-CC hosts Houston Christian and Incarnate Word visits UT Rio Grande Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.