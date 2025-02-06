Clark leads Merrimack against Niagara after 22-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 9-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-13, 3-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (12-10, 9-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Niagara after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 66-64 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Warriors are 5-2 in home games. Merrimack is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Eagles are 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Merrimack averages 64.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.4 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 9.6 points. Clark is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Justice Smith is averaging 10.1 points for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 23.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

