Clark leads Merrimack against Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-20, 2-9 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-10, 10-2 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-20, 2-9 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-10, 10-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Canisius after Adam Clark scored 32 points in Merrimack’s 64-59 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Warriors have gone 6-2 at home. Merrimack is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins are 2-9 in MAAC play. Canisius is 0-11 against opponents over .500.

Merrimack averages 64.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 79.1 Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Trumper is averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paul McMillan IV is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 21.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

