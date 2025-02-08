Clark and UT Arlington host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (3-18, 0-8 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-7, 8-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-18, 0-8 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (13-7, 8-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Seattle U after Taliyah Clark scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 85-83 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks are 9-0 in home games. UT Arlington is second in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 5.8.

The Redhawks are 0-8 against WAC opponents. Seattle U gives up 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.3 points per game.

UT Arlington is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mavericks. Brittingham is averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 9.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

