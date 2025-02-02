Clark and the Merrimack Warriors take on conference foe Rider

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 8-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (11-10, 8-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Clark and Merrimack take on TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider on Sunday.

The Broncs have gone 2-5 in home games. Rider allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Warriors are 8-2 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Rider’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 64.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 72.0 Rider gives up to opponents.

The Broncs and Warriors square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

