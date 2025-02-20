Clara Strack scores 22 points, grabs 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Kentucky women over Missouri 73-65

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Kentucky to a…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Clara Strack scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 14 Kentucky to a 73-65 victory over Missouri on Thursday night.

Georgia Amoore scored eight points in the third quarter as Kentucky outscored Missouri 23-13 to build a 54-47 lead. Amoore opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 57-47.

Missouri guard Averi Kroenke scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter and Laniah Randle chipped in with six to help the Tigers get within 67-65 with 1:41 left.

Strack answered with a basket for a four-point lead, and Amoore and Dazia Lawrence each made two free throws to secure it.

Strack shot 10 of 17 from the floor and blocked two shots. She is three blocks away from surpassing Victoria Dunlap’s single-season program record 66 set in 2009-10.

Amoore added 19 points and five assists for Kentucky (21-4, 10-3 Southeastern Conference). Teonni Key scored 13 and Lawrence had 12.

Randle had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Missouri (13-15, 2-11), which has lost five of its last six. Grace Slaughter made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

The Wildcats have won three straight in the series.

On Sunday, Kentucky hosts No. 7 LSU and Missouri plays at Mississippi.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.